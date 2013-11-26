Germany’s Merck invests in further research partnerships in Israel

German pharma and chemicals firm Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) says it is increasingly counting on partnerships with Israeli biotech companies, as demonstrated by its cooperation with Metabomed and ChanBio, both of which have today joined the Merck Serono Israel Bioincubator.

Merck is already cooperating with multiple Israeli start-up companies such as Qlight Nanotech, as well as research institutes such as the Weizmann Institute of Science as it seeks innovations that could become the basis for future products.