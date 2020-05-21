Gilead and Galapagos fail to convince with filgotinib data

US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) and Belgian company Galapagos (Euronext: GLPG) presented mixed data on filgotinib in ulcerative colitis (UC).
The data comes from SELECTION, a placebo-controlled, Phase IIb/III trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of the oral, once-daily, selective JAK1 inhibitor in 1,348 biologic-naïve or biologic-experienced adult patients with moderately to severely active UC.
Filgotinib 200mg achieved all primary endpoints in the study, inducing clinical remission at week 10 and maintaining clinical remission at week 58 in a significantly higher proportion of patients compared with placebo.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze