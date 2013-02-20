Gilead and Teva settle Viread patent litigation

US biotech firm Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), a global leader in the HIV/AIDS drug market, has reached an agreement in principle with Israeli generic drug giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) to settle the ongoing patent litigation concerning the patents protecting Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate), a treatment for HIV infection and chronic hepatitis B.

Under the terms of the settlement, Teva will be allowed to launch a generic version of Viread on December 15, 2017. The drug generated sales of $848.7 million for Gilead in 2012, up 15% on 2011.