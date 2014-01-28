Friday 9 January 2026

Gilead announces three promotions in senior management team

28 January 2014
US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has announced several promotions within the company's senior management team.

Chief financial officer Robin Washington has been promoted to Executive Vice President; Paul Carter, formerly senior vice president, International Commercial Operations, has been promoted to Executive Vice President with responsibility for Gilead's worldwide commercial organization; and John McHutchison formerly Senior Vice President, Liver Disease Therapeutics, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and will assume additional responsibility for clinical development programs in the areas of oncology, respiratory diseases and inflammation.

John Martin, chairman and chief executive officer, said: “Robin, Paul and John have made significant contributions to Gilead, each demonstrating a commitment to improving systems and processes and advancing programs that will allow us to meet the needs of patients as quickly as possible. They have each built strong, capable teams and have helped Gilead navigate an increasingly complex environment as we expand geographically and into new therapeutic categories. Their leadership and vision will help ensure Gilead is able to achieve our goals and reach more patients in need around the world.”

