Gilead beats forecasts as Sovaldi sales soar

US anti-virals specialist biotech firm Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has reported surging second-quarter 2014 sales and profits, boosted by a sharp quarter on quarter rise in revenues from its latest hepatitis C drug Sovaldi (sofosbuvir) and exceed analysts’ expectations.
Total revenues increased 136% to $6.53 billion compared to $2.77 billion for the second quarter of 2013, beating the $5.9 billion analysts had expected. Product sales rose to $6.41 billion compared to $2.66 billion for the second quarter of 2013. The company’s shares edged 1.4% higher to $91.59 by close of trading yesterday.
Net income nearly trebled to $3.66 billion, or $2.20 per diluted share compared to $772.6 million or $0.46 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2013. Non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income for the second quarter of 2014, which excludes acquisition-related, restructuring and stock-based compensation expenses, was $3.93 billion, or $2.36 per diluted share compared to $839.7 million or $0.50 per diluted share for the like 2013 quarter, well ahead of the $1.79 a share consensus forecast from analysts polled by FactSet.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze