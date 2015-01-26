Gilead expands hepatitis C agreements to include sofosbuvir/GS-5816 single tablet regimen

US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has expanded its hepatitis C generic licensing agreements to include the investigational NS5A inhibitor GS-5816.

The investigational drug is being evaluated in Phase III clinical studies as part of a single tablet regimen that combines the compound and Sovaldi (sofosbuvir) for the treatment of all six genotypes of hepatitis C. The expanded agreements will allow Gilead’s India-based partners to manufacture GS-5816 and the single tablet regimen of Sovaldi/GS-5816, once approved, for distribution in 91 developing countries, which account for 54% of the worldwide population of individuals infected with the hepatitis C virus (HCV). The Sovaldi/GS-5816 regimen would become the first pan-genotypic, all-oral single tablet regimen for HCV.

Gregg Alton, executive vice president, corporate and medical affairs, Gilead Sciences, said: “Today's announcement marks an important milestone in Gilead's effort to make effective hepatitis C treatment accessible to as many patients, in as many places, as quickly as possible. Developing countries are home to a diverse mix of hepatitis C genotypes, and the development of a medicine that has the potential to cure any patient, regardless of genotype, could help accelerate access to treatment.”