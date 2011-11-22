Gilead expands hepatitis C R&D portfolio with $11 billion buy of Pharmasset

In its biggest M&D deal to date, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire fellow USA-biotech company Pharmasset (Nasdaq: VRUS) for around $11 billion, or $137 per share, in cash. The transaction has been unanimously approved by Pharmasset’s board of directors.

Shares of Gilead fell 11% to $35.687 in early morning-market trading yesterday, on concerns that it is paying too much for the company - an 89% premium to its closing price on Friday - in its bid to expand its investigational hepatitis C portfolio and entry into a market sector expected to reach $20 billion by 2020. Pharmasset shares surged 85% to $134.17.