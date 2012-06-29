Gilead files elvitegravir and cobicistat with FDA; AHF plea on Quad pricing

US biotech firm Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), world’s largest maker of HIV drugs, has submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for approval of its elvitegravir, an integrase inhibitor for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in treatment-experienced adults.
Elvitegravir is also a component of Gilead’s once-daily Quad (elvitegravir, cobicistat, emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) single tablet regimen, which is currently under US and European regulatory review for treatment-naive adult patients, the company noted. The drug is licensed from Japan Tobacco, which retains rights for the Japanese market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze