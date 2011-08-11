Gilead gains US approval for Complera, resolves manufacturing problem and buys Genentech facility

In what were a couple of busy news days for US biotech firm Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), the company received US Food and Drug Administration approval for Complera (emtricitabine/rilpivirine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate), a complete single-tablet regimen for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in treatment-naive adults.

Complera, which is partnered with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Tibotec Pharmaceuticals, combines three antiretroviral medications in one daily tablet - Gilead’s Truvada, which is a fixed-dose combination of the two nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, and Tibotec’s non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor, rilpivirine (marketed as Edurant in the USA by Janssen Therapeutics, another unit of J&J. Truvada and rilpivirine were approved by the FDA in August 2004 and May 2011, respectively, for use as part of HIV combination therapy.