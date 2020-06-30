Sunday 11 January 2026

Gilead gets big order after announcement on remdesivir

Biotechnology
30 June 2020
As Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) revealed the price of remdesivir, its antiviral treatment for COVID-19, the US government announced that it has got its hands on another huge batch of the drug.

This adds to the 120,000 treatment courses that have been donated to the USA by Gilead.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the agreement to secure large supplies of the drug from Gilead for the USA through September on Monday, allowing American hospitals to purchase it in amounts allocated by the HHS and state health departments.

