Gilead gets exclusive option to license novel trispecific therapeutics

US antiviral drug specialist Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has entered into a research collaboration, option and license agreement with Dutch biotech Merus (Nasdaq; MRUS) to discover novel dual tumor-associated antigens (TAA) targeting trispecific antibodies.

Gilead and Merus agreed to collaborate on the use of Merus’ proprietary Triclonics platform along with Gilead’s oncology expertise to research and develop multiple, separate preclinical research programs.