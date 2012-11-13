Gilead HIV drugs Atripla and Truvada to be listed in New Zealand

Following a consultation, New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC has announced the approval of an agreement with the local subsidiary of USA-based Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) for the listing of two of its HIV/AIDS treatments.

In summary, from December 1, 2012: combination efavirenz with emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate tablets under the brand name Atripla will be listed; and combination emtricitabine with tenofovir disoproxil fumarate tablets, under the brand name Truvada, will be listed; Both products will be listed under the current Special Authority that applies to all antiretroviral medications.