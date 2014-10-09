Gilead looks set to stay ahead of the pack in HIV treatment market

US biotech major Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) announcement of positive Phase III results for its investigational single-tablet regimen (STR), elvitegravir/cobicistat/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide fumarate (TAF), caps a series of developments bolstering the company’s position as HIV treatment market leader, a new report opines.

According to research and consulting firm GlobalData, Gilead recently declared that its new drug, an update of Stribild in which tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) is substituted with TAF, displayed non-inferior virologic efficacy, as well as improved renal and bone tolerability, compared with its predecessor in Phase III clinical trials.

Moritz Herrmann, GlobalData's analyst covering infectious diseases, says that these results indicate that Gilead’s new STR could compete strongly against ViiV Healthcare’s recently-approved STR, Triumeq