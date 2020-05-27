Thursday 12 February 2026

Gilead moves further into I-O via partnership with Arcus Biosciences

Biotechnology
27 May 2020
In a surprise market reaction following the announcement of a lucrative collaboration agreement today, US oncology-focussed biotech Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) saw its shares fall nearly 13% to $29.20 by late morning.

Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) and Arcus have entered into a 10-year partnership to co-develop and co-commercialize current and future therapeutic product candidates in Arcus’s pipeline. As well as an upfront $175 million, and equity investment and up to $1.6 billion in milestones, the agreement will also provide ongoing funding to support Arcus’s research and development programs.

The market reaction could be disappointment that Gilead was not buying Arcus, or at least a big stake, as had been rumored back in April.

Biotechnology
Chinese biotechs sign extensive I-O deal with Arcus Biosciences worth up to $816 million
17 August 2017
Biotechnology
Gilead Sciences links up with academia for HIV antibodies
9 January 2020
Biotechnology
Gilead to invest a massive $5 billion-plus in Belgian biotech firm
15 July 2019
Biotechnology
Imfinzi continues to show benefits when added to chemo in first-line ES-SCLC
1 June 2020


Positive Phase III top-line results for BridgeBio's oral infigratinib
Pharmaceutical
Positive Phase III top-line results for BridgeBio's oral infigratinib
12 February 2026
Biotechnology
Maria Freire to replace Caroline Dorsa as Biogen chair
12 February 2026
Biotechnology
Amgen wins EC approval for Uplinza in gMG
12 February 2026
Biotechnology
Daiichi files for new Datroway indication in Japan
12 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen shares soar on stellar results
12 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Developments at Nxera Pharma
12 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Competition in HIV treatment heating up
12 February 2026

Upstream Bio
A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing long-acting biologics for severe inflammatory respiratory diseases. Its pipeline is anchored by verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) receptor.


Maria Freire to replace Caroline Dorsa as Biogen chair
12 February 2026
Amgen wins EC approval for Uplinza in gMG
12 February 2026
Daiichi files for new Datroway indication in Japan
12 February 2026
Chugai exercises option to license Araris tech for development of ADCs
12 February 2026


