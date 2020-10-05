Gilead presents series of Biktarvy data sets

US biotech Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has presented data on HIV patients switching to its once-daily, single tablet regimen, Biktarvy (bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide), from boosted protease inhibitor-based regimens, showing that they maintained virologic suppression with no emergent resistance, through a maximum of 156 weeks.

In the study, Biktarvy was generally well-tolerated with minimal changes to estimated glomerular filtration rate, lipids and weight through 96 weeks, showed the results shared at HIV Glasgow 2020.

"The data presented confirm that Biktarvy is an effective long-term treatment choice"Gilead also presented new findings from a Phase IIIb open-label trial in patients aged 65 years and older, showing that Biktarvy sustains viral suppression through 72 weeks, after switching from Genvoya (elvitegravir/cobicistat/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide) or a tenofovir disoproxil fumarate-based regimen.