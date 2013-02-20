Gilead rises as sofosbuvir meets endpoints in Ph III hepatitis C study

US AID/HIV drug giant Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) saw its shares rise 2.5% to $42.60 in morning trading on February 19, when the biotech company announced positive top-line results from the Phase III FUSION study evaluating 12- and 16-week courses of therapy with the once-daily nucleotide sofosbuvir (formerly dubbed GS-7977) plus ribavirin (RBV) in treatment-experienced patients with genotype 2 or 3 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection who failed prior treatment.
The study - which adds to recent results from the FISSION and NEUTRINO trials (The Pharma Letter February 5) - met its primary efficacy endpoint of superiority compared to a predefined historic control sustained virologic response (SVR) rate of 25. In FUSION, 50% of patients (n=50/100) in the 12-week arm and 73% of subjects (n=69/95) in the 16-week arm achieved SVR12 (p<0.001 for both arms).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze