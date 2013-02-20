Gilead rises as sofosbuvir meets endpoints in Ph III hepatitis C study

US AID/HIV drug giant Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) saw its shares rise 2.5% to $42.60 in morning trading on February 19, when the biotech company announced positive top-line results from the Phase III FUSION study evaluating 12- and 16-week courses of therapy with the once-daily nucleotide sofosbuvir (formerly dubbed GS-7977) plus ribavirin (RBV) in treatment-experienced patients with genotype 2 or 3 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection who failed prior treatment.

The study - which adds to recent results from the FISSION and NEUTRINO trials (The Pharma Letter February 5) - met its primary efficacy endpoint of superiority compared to a predefined historic control sustained virologic response (SVR) rate of 25. In FUSION, 50% of patients (n=50/100) in the 12-week arm and 73% of subjects (n=69/95) in the 16-week arm achieved SVR12 (p<0.001 for both arms).