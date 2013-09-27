Gilead’s HIV drug booster Tybost gets EU marketing authorization

US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has received marketing authorization from the European Commission for once-daily Tybost (cobicistat 150 mg tablets), a pharmacokinetic enhancer that boosts blood levels of certain HIV medicines.

Tybost is indicated as a boosting agent for the HIV protease inhibitors atazanavir 300 mg once daily and darunavir 800 mg once daily as part of antiretroviral combination therapy in adults with HIV-1 infection.

Norbert Bischofberger, executive vice president R&D and chief scientific officer, Gilead Sciences, said: “Gilead is pleased to offer HIV patients who rely on protease inhibitors a new boosting option to help facilitate once-daily dosing - an important factor in supporting treatment adherence.”