Gilead sales leap 15%, driven by antivirals

US HIV/AIDS drug giant Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) reported total revenues for the second quarter of 2013 of $2.77 billion, a rise of 15% on the like, year-earlier period, with product sales 14% higher at $2.66 billion.
Net income rose 8.6% $772.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share (unchanged). Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2013, which excludes acquisition-related, restructuring and stock-based compensation expenses, was $839.7 million, or $0.50 per diluted share compared to $767.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2012.
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