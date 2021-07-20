Monday 12 January 2026

Gilead Sciences lures Arcus CMO to oversee its oncology portfolio

Biotechnology
20 July 2021
gilead-sciences-logo

US oncology-focussed biotech Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) today announced that Dr Bill Grossman will transition out of his role as chief medical officer at Arcus and into a role at Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) as senior vice president of oncology clinical research to oversee Gilead’s clinical-stage oncology portfolio.

This will include leading Gilead’s efforts in the company’s alliance with Arcus to co-develop and co-commercialize Arcus’s portfolio of investigational cancer medicines. Dr Kartik Krishnan, senior vice president, clinical development at Arcus, will assume full leadership of the Arcus clinical development program and continue to work closely with Dr Grossman at Gilead. The transition will be effective July 26, 2021.

In his new role, Dr Grossman will be Arcus’ point of contact at Gilead for development activities across the Arcus programs, and this move reinforces both companies’ commitment to working together to advance important new medicines for people with cancer.

