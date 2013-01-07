Gilead Sciences updates on hepatitis C development programs

US biotech firm Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) presented several updates regarding its late-stage pipeline candidates for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection at the 31st Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco, USA.

The company released new results from an arm of the ongoing Phase II ELECTRON study examining the nucleotide sofosbuvir and the NS5A inhibitor GS-5885, and provided a progress report on a range of Phase II and III clinical trials evaluating a once-daily fixed-dose combination tablet of these medicines.