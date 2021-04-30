Gilead shares hit as sales figures miss estimates

US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) was trading 1% lower after an hour’s trading on Friday following the presentation of its first quarter 2021 financial results.

The Californian company reported first-quarter earnings of $1.7 billion, or $1.37 a share, compared with $1.5 billion, or $1.23 a share, in the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted for one-time items, earnings per share were $2.08, a 24% jump.