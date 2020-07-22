Gilead takes another acquisition option punt, this one for Tizona

Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) shares dipped 1.7% to $76.76 on Tuesday, after it announced that it will invest $300 million to acquire a 49.9% equity interest in Tizona Therapeutics, a privately held company developing first-in-class cancer immunotherapies, with the intention of buying the whole company later.
Just last month, Gilead revealed that it will pay $275 million to acquire a 49.9% equity interest in privately-held Pionyr Immunotherapeutics and an exclusive option to purchase the remainder of the immuno-oncology (I-O) company. In March this year, Gilead also announced its $4.9 billion bid for Forty Seven, another I-O company.
Gilead will also receive an exclusive option to acquire the remainder of Tizona for up to an additional $1.25 billion, including an option exercise fee and potential future milestone payments.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze