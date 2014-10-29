Thursday 8 January 2026

Gilead third-qtr sales beat expectations, but Sovaldi disappoints

Biotechnology
29 October 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

There was mixed news late yesterday from US anti-virals major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), when the biotech firm posted third-quarter 2014 financial results that beat analysts’ expectations, but sales of its relatively new mega-blockbuster hepatitis C drug Sovaldi (sofosbuvir) were lower than expected, down 20% from the prior quarter. Shares fell 3.9% to $109.05 in after-hours trading yesterday in New York

Total revenues more than doubled to $6.04 billion compared to $2.78 billion for the third quarter of 2013, beating consensus analysts’ expectations of $5.99. Product sales for the third quarter increased to $5.97 billion compared to $2.71 billion in the like year ago period. Gilead raised the bottom end of its 2014 forecast for net product sales, now projecting $22 billion to $23 billion from $21 billion to $23 billion in July.

Net income was $2.73 billion, or $1.67 per diluted share compared to $788.6 million or $0.47 per diluted share for the like quarter of 2013. Non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) net income for the third quarter, which excludes acquisition-related, restructuring and stock-based compensation expenses, was $3.01 billion, or $1.84 per diluted share compared to $879.1 million or $0.52 per diluted share a year ago, falling short of consensus estimates of $1.92. Excluding the $0.21 impact of the non-tax deductible BPD cumulative catch-up fee, non-GAAP diluted EPS would have been $2.05 for the third quarter of 2014, the company noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze