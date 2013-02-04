Thursday 8 January 2026

GlaxoSmithKline initiates Ph III study to test dabrafenib and trametinib combo for BRAF positive melanoma

Biotechnology
4 February 2013

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has initiated COMBI-AD, a Phase III study evaluating the combination of dabrafenib, its BRAF inhibitor and trametinib, its MEK inhibitor as adjuvant therapy for melanoma in-licensed from Japan Tobacco.

This global study will investigate whether combining the two investigational agents can delay or prevent the recurrence of melanoma (Relapse Free Survival) in patients with Stage IIIa, IIIb, or IIIc BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive melanoma that has been completely removed by surgery. The study will also evaluate the safety profile of the dabrafenib-trametinib combination in this treatment setting.

According to findings by health care advisory firm Decision Resources, interviewed experts indicated that they are eagerly awaiting the results of the clinical trial combining GSK’s dabrafenib with trametinib, an approach they are hopeful could delay the development of resistance to BRAF inhibitors. However, the combination’s efficacy, in particular the duration of response, will need to be convincingly superior for it to substantially challenge Roche and Chugai/Daiichi Sankyo’s Zelboraf (vemurafenib), which for Roche generated 2012 sales of 234 million Swiss francs ($$259 million).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze