Friday 9 January 2026

GlaxoSmithKline returns Duchenne drug rights to Prosensa

Biotechnology
13 January 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) says that its partner, Dutch biotech firm Prosensa (Nasdaq: RNA) has regained all rights from GSK to drisapersen and will retain rights to all other programs for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Shares of Prosensa slumped 19.1% to 4.54 euros by mid-afternoon trading on the news.

This transfer of rights represents the termination of the collaboration agreement between GSK and Prosensa executed in 2009, and worth a potential $680 million (The Pharma Letter October 14, 2009). Prosensa will now have the full, unencumbered rights to continue the development of drisapersen as well as each of its DMD programs.

Last fall, GSK and Prosensa announced that results of a Phase III study (DMD114044) of drisapersen in boys with DMD did not meet the primary endpoint, news which caused the Dutch to go into free-fall, shedding 74% of their value to $6.34 (TPL September 23, 2013).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze