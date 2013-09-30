Gliknik enters licensing agreement with Pfizer

US privately-held biopharmaceutical company Gliknik has entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) for GL-2045, which is designed to replace and improve on pooled human intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG). The market for IVIG is expected to be worth about $7 billion in 2013, Gliknik noted.
Under the terms of the deal, Pfizer will receive an exclusive worldwide license to GL-2045 for all therapeutic indications. In return, Gliknik will get an upfront of $25 million and is eligible for development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments. Gliknik is also eligible for tiered, double-digit royalties on net sales of any products that are commercialized under this accord.
GL-2045 has shown promise in preclinical tests
