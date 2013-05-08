Global biosimilar drug revenues will reach $2,445 million in 2013, says Visiongain

The world market for biosimilar drugs will be worth $2,445 million in 2013, growing by more than 20% from 2012, according to a new report from Visiongain. In 2013 it will account for around 2% of the overall biological drugs market, and the study forecasts rapid growth to 2023 for the global biosimilars market.

The launch of more biosimilars worldwide, but particularly in the USA and European Union, will drive that sales growth. These predictions and other forecasts appear in Biosimilars and Follow-On Biologics: World Market 2013-2023, published in April 2013.