Global biosimilar drug revenues will reach $2,445 million in 2013, says Visiongain

The world market for biosimilar drugs will be worth $2,445 million in 2013, growing by more than 20% from 2012, according to a new report from Visiongain. In 2013 it will account for around 2% of the overall biological drugs market, and the study forecasts rapid growth to 2023 for the global biosimilars market.
The launch of more biosimilars worldwide, but particularly in the USA and European Union, will drive that sales growth. These predictions and other forecasts appear in Biosimilars and Follow-On Biologics: World Market 2013-2023, published in April 2013.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze