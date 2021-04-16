Global confidence in AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine could be boosted by FDA EUA

The approval of a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization (EUA) for AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine AZD1222, now dubbed Vaxzevria, will boost confidence and use of the vaccine globally.

Such an approval will also motivate uptake in countries within vaccine alliance Gavi, says analytics company GlobalData.

Interim analysis for AZD1222 on March 25 showed the vaccine to be 76% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19. However, initial interim results made public on March 22, showed that it was 79% effective.