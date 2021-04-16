Global confidence in AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine could be boosted by FDA EUA

The approval of a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization (EUA) for AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine AZD1222, now dubbed Vaxzevria, will boost confidence and use of the vaccine globally.
Such an approval will also motivate uptake in countries within vaccine alliance Gavi, says analytics company GlobalData.
Interim analysis for AZD1222 on March 25 showed the vaccine to be 76% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19. However, initial interim results made public on March 22, showed that it was 79% effective.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze