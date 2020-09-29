Sunday 11 January 2026

Global drugmakers may consider cutting prices to gain inclusion in Russian public procurement

Biotechnology
29 September 2020
The Russian government will revise plans for the purchase of some of the most expensive drugs for state needs this year due to the lack of funds in the state budget, according to some sources close to the federal government and local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

As part of these plans, the government will probably reduce the volume of purchases of Hemlibra (emicizumab), which is produced by Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) for patients with hemophilia.

It is planned procurements of the drug will be included in the existing state program of high-cost nosologies, the total value of which amounted to 45.1 billion roubles ($576 million) in 2019, and allowed purchases of 14 various drugs.

