Global epigenetic therapies market to increase at a CAGR of 10% through 2017

The global epigenetic therapies market is expected to reach a total value of around $2.518 billion by the end of 2013, with the industry forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 10% through to 2017, according to a new report added to the offering of companiesandmarkets.com.

Throughout the next decade, epigenetic therapies will be the largest sector of the world epigenetics market, accounting for more than half of revenues in 2023. In 2011, Celgene's (Nasdaq: CELG) Vidaza (azacitidine) led the market, with revenue of $705 million. Patent expiries and generic launches will affect three of the four currently-marketed therapies by the middle of this decade.