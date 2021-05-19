Global life sciences industry calls for action on vaccine access

Trade bodies representing the global life sciences industry have come together to urge coordinated steps to improve access to coronavirus vaccines.

In a statement, the groups said: “Immediate action must focus on stepping up responsible dose sharing and maximizing production without compromising quality or safety.”

The call to action has been issued by leading European trade group The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) and the USA’s Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), as well as several other national and regional bodies.