Global NSCLC market to expand at CAGR of 8.5% through 2021

The global market value for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment will rise from $a value of 6.9 billion in 2014 to $10.9 billion by 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%, according to new research.
Business intelligence provider GBI Research’s latest report states that this increase will occur across the eight major markets of the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan, driven primarily by the introduction of novel immune-checkpoint inhibitors, such as Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) and Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab), during the forecast period.
These new therapies will capture a significant share of the second-line treatment space. As well as strong clinical performances commanding premium pricing, they are expected to increase the degree of segmentation in the NSCLC therapeutics market and add further complexity to the treatment algorithm.
