Global orphan drugs market led by Roche's rituximab

The global orphan drugs market is estimated to have increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% between 2005 and 2011, hitting a market value of $8.63 billion by the end of 2011, according to a new report added to the offering of Companiesandmarkets.com. It is forecast, however, that the orphan drugs market will witness near flat sales growth between 2011 and 2017.
The prize for the top selling drug went to rituximab, an oncology treatment sold by Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) which sell it under the trade name Rituxan. This drug has present day peak sales value of $7 billion and a discounted peak value of $154 billion, the report notes.
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