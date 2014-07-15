Global regenerative medicine market expected to reach $67 billion by 2020

The global regenerative medicine market will reach $67.6 billion by 2020, up from $16.4 billion in 2013 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%, according to a new market research report from Oregon-based market intelligence company Allied Market Research (AMR).

The report, Global Regenerative Medicine Market (Technology, Applications, Geography) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast, 2013-2020, found that small molecules and biologics segment holds prominent market share in the overall regenerative medicine technology market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.

Developments in stem cells and nanotech