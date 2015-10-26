Thursday 8 January 2026

Goldman reviews approval odds for PharmaCyte's pancreatic cancer treatment

Biotechnology
26 October 2015

Stock market research firm Goldman Small Cap Research has published a new sponsored research article on US clinical stage biotech firm PharmaCyte Biotech’s (OTCQB: PMCB) investigational pancreatic cancer treatment.

In the update, analyst Rob Goldman notes that major industry and company news released last week should take investor sentiment to a new level regarding the potential of Food and Drug Administration approval for PharmaCyte's pancreatic cancer treatment for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

According to Goldman: "Merrimack Pharmaceuticals [Nasdaq: MACK] was awarded FDA approval last week for its treatment designed for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer [Onivyde (irinotecan liposome injection); The pharma Letter October 23]. Considering its poor side effect profile, associated warning label and incrementally positive median survival rate, it appears that the bar has been lowered by the FDA for priority approval of pancreatic cancer therapies which serves as a huge positive for PharmaCyte timing-wise as well. Plus, both Merrimack and PharmaCyte use an encapsulation approach to treatment, which is yet another plus in PharmaCyte's corner."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

$160 million Series A round for Alveus
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze