Green light for another speedy listing on the Nasdaq

Biotechnology
11 August 2021
Yet another public listing via special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) demonstrates the  growing popularity of the approach, as an alternative to the traditional initial public offering.

The merger of GreenLight Biosciences with Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: ENVI) will see the Boston-based RNA specialist funded to the tune of around $282 million.

GreenLight will continue to be led by co-founder and chief executive Andrey Zarur and supported by the existing management team.

