Green light for another speedy listing on the Nasdaq

Yet another public listing via special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) demonstrates the growing popularity of the approach, as an alternative to the traditional initial public offering.
The merger of GreenLight Biosciences with Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: ENVI) will see the Boston-based RNA specialist funded to the tune of around $282 million.
GreenLight will continue to be led by co-founder and chief executive Andrey Zarur and supported by the existing management team.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze