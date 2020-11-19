Green light for novel CAR-T cell technology

French CAR-T cell specialist Cellectis (Nasdaq: CLLS) has been cleared to continue the Phase I MELANI-01 trial of UCARTCS1 in multiple myeloma.

The US Food and Drug Administration applied a clinical hold on the study in July, after a person in the trial suffered cytokine release syndrome and subsequently died from a cardiac arrest.

Cellectis said it has been working closely with the FDA since then to address the agency’s requests, which include adjustments to the MELANI-01 clinical protocol designed to enhance patient safety.