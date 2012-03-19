Grifols acquires 51% stake in Araclon Biotech

Spanish plasma products specialist Grifols (MCE: GRF) has acquired 51% of the equity of Zaragoza, Spain-based company Araclon Biotech, ensuring the viability of its projects and the future of the organization. No financial terms of the accord were disclosed.

Araclon Biotech was created in 2004 as a spin-off from the University of Zaragoza, and specializes in the research and development of therapies and diagnostic methods for neurodegenerative diseases, although it is currently focusing on Alzheimer's disease (AD), a condition for which has 350,000 to 380,000 sufferers in Spain and over 25 million worldwide.