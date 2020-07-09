Grifols starts commercializing Tavlesse in EU

Spanish company Grifols (MCE: GRF) has begun European delivery of Tavlesse (fostamatinib) to treat chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in adult patients refractory to other treatments.
Tavlesse, which was approved by the European Commission earlier this year, is already available in Germany and the UK, with a phased rollout across the rest of Europe planned over the next 18 months before expanding into Turkey.
Grifols has exclusive rights to the drug in chronic ITP, as well as any potential future indications like autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and IgA nephropathy, in Europe and Turkey, thanks to a collaboration and license agreement reached with USA-based Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: RIGL) in January 2019.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze