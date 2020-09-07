Grifols to acquire Alkahest

Leading global plasma-derived medicines maker Grifols (GRF: MC) has entered into a transaction to acquire the remaining equity of US biotech Alkahest, with the news sending the Spanish firm’s shares up 2.7% to 22.27 euros by early afternoon trading today.
Grifols acquired a 45% stake in Alkahest in 2015 for $37.5 million and will pick up a further 55% for a total price of $146 million, on a debt-free basis. No additional financing will be required.
Closing of the transaction is subject to the approval by the relevant antitrust authorities, and is expected to complete in early 2021.
