Grifols to build new R&D hub to work on immune disorders

Spanish plasma specialist Grifols (GRF: MC) is to establish a global R&D hub in Andorra, focused on the human immune system and the potential for novel immune therapies.

The planned facility, the Pyrenees Immunology Research Center (PYIRC), will be tasked with investigating treatments for conditions including autoimmunity disorders, cancer and emerging infectious diseases.

Developed with the participation of the Andorran authorities, the center is due to be completed in 2023, and will be one of only a few in Europe dedicated to immunology.