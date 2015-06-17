Thursday 8 January 2026

Growing industry-academic ties in advancing new medicines, new report shows

Biotechnology
17 June 2015

The USA’s Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) and Battelle’s Technology Partnership Practice have released a report highlighting the growing and essential nature of industry-academic collaborations that bridge the gap between bioscience discoveries and the delivery of innovative products to improve medical outcomes in patients.

The report, Advancing Translational Research for Biomedical Innovation: Measuring Industry-University Connections, benchmarks progress a decade after the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Roadmap and the Food and Drug Administration Critical Path Report brought significant public attention and new programmatic efforts to advance translational research. It was presented at the 2015 BIO International Convention yesterday.

“Industry-academic collaborations are widely recognized as a critical ingredient for accelerating translational research, both to improve R&D productivity and reduce the costs of translating discoveries into new medical products,” said BIO president and chief executive Jim Greenwood. “This new research demonstrates exactly how critical such collaborations are, and how quickly these ties are expanding.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze