Growing US uptake of Genzyme's Aubagio at three months post-launch

Some 34% of surveyed US neurologists have prescribed French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) subsidiary Genzyme's Aubagio (teriflunomide), to at least one of their multiple sclerosis (MS) patients at three months post-launch, a significant increase in trial rate from one month post-launch (16%), according to a new report from BioTrends Research, a unit of health care advisory firm Decision Resources.
Data from the recently published LaunchTrends: Aubagio Wave 2 report suggest that expanding Aubagio trial is driven in part by positive perceptions related to the product's convenient once-daily, oral administration. Aubagio, the second oral disease-modifying agent (DMA) to reach the MS market, is the DMA most associated with favorable route of administration/formulation by half of neurologists.
Early uptake similar to that of Gilenya
