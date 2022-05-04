Growth in atopic dermatitis market to exceed 10% at CAGR

The atopic dermatitis (AD) market is expected to grow from a value of $6.4 billion in 2020 to $16.8 billion in 2030 in the seven major markets at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%, according to GlobalData.

The data and analytics company notes that significant growth in this market will be driven by the increase in treatment options for all age groups and severities, as well as the high annual cost of therapy (ACOT) expected for new agents, such as biologics and janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors.

Absence of generics and biosimilars