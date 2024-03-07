GSK adds to positive results for Blenrep from DREAMM-8 Phase III trial in multiple myeloma

UK pharma major GSK (LSE: GSK) today announced positive headline results from an interim analysis of the DREAMM-8 Phase III head-to-head trial evaluating Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin), in combination with pomalidomide plus dexamethasone (PomDex), versus a standard of care, bortezomib plus PomDex, as a second line and later treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The trial met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) at a pre-specified interim analysis and was unblinded early based on the recommendation by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC).