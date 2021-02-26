GSK amends trial after otilimab misses endpoint in COVID-19

GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has announced results from the Phase II proof of concept OSCAR study in COVID-19 with otilimab, an anti-granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor (anti-GM-CSF) monoclonal antibody.

The primary endpoint of the OSCAR study was the proportion of COVID-19 patients who were alive and free of respiratory failure 28 days after treatment with a single dose of otilimab in addition to standard of care, including anti-viral treatments and corticosteroids, compared to patients being treated with standard of care alone.

"Patients aged 70 and over account for 70% of COVID-related deaths and nearly 40% of hospitalizations"Data from patients of all ages showed a treatment difference of 5.3%, but this did not reach statistical significance.