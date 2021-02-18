GSK and Vir to take on influenza in expanded collaboration

A new, broader R&D collaboration between British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and USA-based Vir Biotechnology (Nasdaq: VIR) will see the firms working together on therapies for influenza and other respiratory viruses.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the firms began collaborating to research and develop therapies for COVID-19.
The new agreement provides GSK with exclusive rights to jointly develop potential best-in-class monoclonal antibodies for influenza, including VIR-2482, which is designed as a universal prophylactic for influenza A.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze