GSK joins forces with Miltenyi Biotec

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and Miltenyi Biotec have joined forces in a strategic collaboration that will bring together GSK’s expertise in developing cell and gene therapy based treatments with Miltenyi Biotec’s global leadership in cell processing and related technologies in cell therapy.
The collaboration seeks to optimize the manufacture and delivery of personalized therapies using increased automation and leading edge processing technology.
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