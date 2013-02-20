GSK pays $7.5 million milestone to Isis Pharma under antisense deal; says FDA accepts Anoro Ellipta NDA

US biotech firm Isis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ISIS) says that it has earned a $7.5 million milestone payment from UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) related to the initiation of a Phase II/III clinical study for ISIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug in development with GSK for the treatment of transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis, a severe and rare genetic disease characterized by progressive dysfunction of peripheral nerve and/or heart tissues.
Isis and GSK recently amended the clinical development plan and financial terms relating to ISIS-TTRRx to support this registration-directed Phase II/III clinical study on ISIS-TTRRx (The Pharma Letter November 6, 2012). The compound also gained US Food and Drug Administration fast-track status last year (TPL December 14, 2012).
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