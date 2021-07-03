GSK punts $2.2 billion on global collaboration in immuno-neurology

Under pressure from activist Elliott to up its performance, UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) on Friday revealed it has entered into a strategic global collaboration with USA-based biotech firm Alector (Nasdaq: ALEC) to develop potential new drugs for Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.
Alector’s shares rocketed more than 57% to $34.21 by close of trading yesterday, having hit a high of $43.32 in early activity. After a small early lift, GSK’s stock closed virtually unchanged.
The deal is for the development and commercialization of two clinical-stage, potential first-in-class monoclonal antibodies (AL001 and AL101) designed to elevate progranulin (PGRN) levels.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze